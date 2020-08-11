Jan. 27, 2016: On Sunday night, President Donald Trump denied a New York Times story that he had spoken with South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem about adding his image to Mount Rushmore, but he also tweeted out a photo that made him look as though he was the fifth president on the monument. Bruce Plante was way ahead of that story.
Throwback Toonsday: Looking back at newsmakers through the pen of Tulsa World editorial cartoonist Bruce Plante
Most Popular
-
Watch Now: Oklahoma governor: 'We don't need another stimulus package.' Will we get one anyway?
-
Union school board member faces public backlash after email rant to parent
-
Letter to the Editor: End the racist All Lives Matter slogan
-
State gives COVID-19 contracts to Gov. Stitt's former campaign manager and adviser
-
Tulsa woman, two boys killed in crash on turnpike in Mayes County
promotion
State's heritage is reflected in the creativity and craftsmanship of local artisans.