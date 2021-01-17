Three separate vehicle fatality collisions occur near Owasso

Three separate vehicle fatality collisions occurred near Owasso on Friday and Sunday.

126th St. N. & Memorial Dr.An Owasso man was killed in a car accident Friday afternoon.

Around 2:30 p.m., 84-year-old Walter Kerr was driving eastbound on 126th Street North from North Memorial Drive, when he veered left and crossed the center line, striking a traffic sign, the accident report shows.

Collinsville fire and medic crews responded and rushed Kerr to an area hospital, but he was pronounced dead upon arrival, according to the report.

The collision is under investigation.

U.S. 169 &

S. 4050 Rd.At 2:13 a.m., an unidentified individual was killed in a car crash while driving the wrong way on U.S. 169 near S. 4050 Rd., just north of Collinsville, according to the accident report.

It states that the driver was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes of US-169 at a high rate of speed, when they struck another vehicle head on.