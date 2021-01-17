 Skip to main content
Three separate vehicle fatality collisions occur near Owasso

Three separate vehicle fatality collisions occurred near Owasso on Friday and Sunday.

126th St. N. & Memorial Dr.An Owasso man was killed in a car accident Friday afternoon.

Around 2:30 p.m., 84-year-old Walter Kerr was driving eastbound on 126th Street North from North Memorial Drive, when he veered left and crossed the center line, striking a traffic sign, the accident report shows.

Collinsville fire and medic crews responded and rushed Kerr to an area hospital, but he was pronounced dead upon arrival, according to the report.

The collision is under investigation.

U.S. 169 &

S. 4050 Rd.At 2:13 a.m., an unidentified individual was killed in a car crash while driving the wrong way on U.S. 169 near S. 4050 Rd., just north of Collinsville, according to the accident report.

It states that the driver was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes of US-169 at a high rate of speed, when they struck another vehicle head on.

The vehicle traveling the wrong way caught fire, and the driver was pronounced dead on scene, the report shows. The driver and passenger of the other vehicle, both from Morristown, Tennessee, were not injured.

The identity of the deceased individual is still under investigation.

U.S. 75 & 96th St. N.The second fatality collision occurred around 9:20 a.m. on U.S.-75 near 96th Street North, about three miles west of Owasso.

According to the accident report, 59-year-old Sperry resident Carl McCarty was killed after succumbing to injuries sustained in a crash.

A 22-year-old Krebs woman was also involved in the accident, but will be treated and released with minor arm injuries, the report shows.

The cause and further details of the crash is still under investigation.

