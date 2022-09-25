 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Thousands in medical marijuana industry facing fines for seed-to-sale noncompliance

  • Updated
  • 0
Cannabis (copy) (copy)

Legal challenges and frustrated licensees involving "seed-to-sale" marijuana sales are just the latest hindrance to the state's efforts to use a statewide tracking system to crack down on black market sales and improve quality control.

 Tulsa World file

Oklahoma’s medical marijuana industry is grappling with seismic changes following the state’s implementation of a “seed-to-sale” tracking system, leaving thousands of licensees facing fines and the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority locked in multiple lawsuits over the matter.

Click here for the full story at Oklahoman.com. Some stories require a subscription.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert