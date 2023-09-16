Sept. 13, 1997: 1997 — Cade McNown throws a school-record five touchdown passes as UCLA routs No. 11 Texas 663. It's the second-worst loss for Texas, which lost 68-0 to Chicago in 1904, and the biggest defeat of a ranked team in the associated press college football poll.

Sept. 14, 2015: Kent State dominates Delaware State in the Golden Flashes' home opener, 45-13, but it's overshadowed by a single point-after kick in the second quarter by April Goss. Goss, a four-year member of the Kent State team and a former high school soccer player, becomes the second female to score in a division I game in NCAA history. Katie Hnida kicked a pair of extra points for New Mexico in 2003.