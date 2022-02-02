 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
The War on Drugs sets Cain's Ballroom show
The War on Drugs sets Cain's Ballroom show

Cain's Ballroom

The War on Drugs is coming to Cain’s Ballroom. Tulsa World file

 Christopher Smith

Tulsa World Scene staff also talk nachos

The War on Drugs, a Grammy-winning, Philadelphia-based rock band, is coming to Cain’s Ballroom for a Saturday, June 4 performance.

Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 4 at cainsballroom.com or by phone at 1-800-514-3849.

Tickets start $50, plus fees.

