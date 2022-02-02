The War on Drugs sets Cain's Ballroom show

The War on Drugs, a Grammy-winning, Philadelphia-based rock band, is coming to Cain’s Ballroom for a Saturday, June 4 performance.
Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 4 at cainsballroom.com or by phone at 1-800-514-3849.
Tickets start $50, plus fees.
Jimmie Tramel
Scene Writer
I cover pop culture and work as a feature writer at the Tulsa World. A former Oklahoma sports writer of the year, I have written books about former OU coach Barry Switzer and former OSU coach Pat Jones. Phone: 918-581-8389
