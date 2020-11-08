The Murals of Mad Dog and the woman behind Tulsa's graffiti scene

Originally, the walls of her shop were a flat gray, but Jackie Dutton saw the drab walls as a blank canvas.
In her travels around the country, Dutton had developed an appreciation for graffiti and street art. She’d use the walls of her new shop on Route 66 as a place to encourage local artists.
While seeds of creativity and style started on the walls at Mad Dog, their influence has spread through the city. Paintings by artists like Dylan Aycock, Jake Beeson, Aaron Whisner, Justin Baney, Just K, and Ruhekhave sprouted on walls on Route 66, in the Brady Arts district, on Cherry Street and even on the side of the Woody Guthrie Center.
Jake Beeson was one of the first artists to paint on those drab walls at Mad Dog Liquor. “Back then, there wasn’t much opportunity,” he says, “for her to let people go and paint, it let a lot of people push their creativity, when they might not have had that opportunity before.”
Not everyone was excited as the artists were when Jackie’s idea first launched 15 years ago. Police would come by and harass artists while they painted, and the city encouraged her to stop the artwork and return to a plain color. Dutton was undeterred and the artists were anxious to develop their styles, so the murals continued.
There are rules.
-Artists have to “buff the walls” or put a coat of primer up before they start a new piece.
-No racist, hateful or gang-related art is allowed.
-And most importantly, artists have to secureJackie's permission. The newer artists might get a spot in the back, while more established artists get walls that face the street.
-Art stays up for a week before the space becomes eligible to another artist.
On a sunny November day, Artists with a collective called Clean Hands perched on ladders shaking up cans of paint and creating the largest mural in the city. It’s 750 feet long. Nearly all of the artists on this job have painted on the walls at Mad Dog Liquor.
Justin Bameymanuevers a hydraulic lift into position along 31st street as he talks about Jackie’s influence in Tulsa’s art world. “She gave us a blank canvas,” he says. “To us,that was the same concept as the city giving the skaters a skate park. It all starts with a place to exercise your talent.”
The tourists
Located on 11th street west of Mingo, the best walls at Mad Dog Liquor, the spaces reserved for more experienced artists,face to the south. Which means they’re seen by tourists on historic Route 66. Jackie names off the countries listed in her guestbook: Finland, Spain, Italy, France, Greece.
A Chinese citizen, who lives in Canada wrote a book about Route 66 in Mandarin. The art at Mad Dog Liquor was featured in the book and before the Coronavirus pandemic, Jackie was seeing more Chinese tourists stop by. Many of them carried copies of the book with them.
Recent controversy
After the killing of George Floyd and the subsequent protests and calls for social justice, Dutton commissioned artists to paint Black Lives Matter themed murals on her property. A nearby resident took offense and damaged the murals by covering the walls with white paint, a strip of blue tape and the word “all” on the sidewalk outside the shop. After the art was repaired, the vandal struck again, whitewashing the message.
Jackie is determined to keep the shop and the art going. “I’m hoping that people embrace all kinds of art. Art comes in different forms. It’s not just oil painting on a canvas or watercolors. And it can be anywhere. In a parking lot or on a wall. I just want the community to have a whole appreciation of art.
