The Edge Christmas Concert to be held at Cain's Ballroom

The Edge Christmas concert with Silversun Pickups will be held at Cain's Ballroom on Dec. 5.

Tickets start at $35 and are now on sale at https://www.etix.com/ticket/p/7857463/ or www.cainsballroom.com.

The show will feature special guest Wilderado.

