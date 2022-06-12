Gasoline prices have typically been less expensive in Oklahoma than in most areas of the country.

The reason: transportation costs and lower taxes.

Tom Atkinson, founder and owner of Okie Crude Co., a Tulsa-based oil producing company that has about 100 wells in Oklahoma and three other states, explained.

He said much of the oil in the region and the country is transported via pipeline to the major storage facility in Cushing.

The price of oil has already been determined by the time it is transported to Cushing, both through intranational and international pipelines, he said.

From Cushing, oil is transported "downstream" to refineries, which then process it into gasoline and diesel. Those products are then transported to other areas.

"The die is cast for the price that is posted to (energy) producers," he said.

HollyFrontier operates major refinery facilities in Tulsa, 50 miles from Cushing.

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said the state's low taxes on gasoline is another reason.

Oklahoma's tax is 38.4 cents per gallon, while the national average is 57.1 cents.

