Terri White: Legislators must protect their mental health spending decision

The reason I wasn’t is that prior to the transfer of Medicaid oversight to the department, Oklahomans affected by mental illness and substance use disorders weren’t getting matched to the correct evidence-based services. In turn, they weren’t getting well. When you’re sick and you receive the wrong kind of health care, you just keep using more and more health care because you’re not getting better.

After the transfer of Medicaid oversight to the Department, the unchecked 14% budget increases stopped. In recent years, the budget line has grown by 3% or less.

A graphic with the online version of this column shows how giving the department oversight of the Medicaid money saved hundreds of millions of state and federal costs.

How did the department achieve these cost savings? Complex accounting and slashing services? No. It was simple. When the department used its unique expertise to match people to the right evidence-based treatment services delivered by qualified providers, people with mental illness and addiction could and did recover. At the same time, the department rewarded the success of providers getting people well. It was a win-win for everyone.