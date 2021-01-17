Terri White: Legislators must protect their mental health spending decision

On Feb. 1, one of the most challenging legislative sessions in our state’s history will begin. Tough fiscal decisions will be made, but we cannot cut or waste dollars needed for the treatment of mental illness and addiction when we need them more than ever.
As CEO of Mental Health Association Oklahoma, the state’s largest grassroots advocacy nonprofit, I am calling on all advocates and legislators to protect the Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services. To be more precise, we must protect its oversight of Medicaid dollars for mental health and substance abuse.
For 13 years I served as commissioner for the department. In that time, I witnessed the efficient and responsible provision of mental health and substance abuse prevention and treatment services. These dollars provide, among other services, psychiatric inpatient care, outpatient community-based services, residential substance abuse treatment, criminal justice diversion initiatives, suicide prevention and more.
For perspective on the department’s effectiveness, we need to go back to fiscal year 2013, when the Oklahoma Legislature wisely transferred oversight of Medicaid expenditures for behavioral health from the Oklahoma Health Care Authority to the Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services.
For the decade prior to the transfer, the Medicaid budget line for mental health had grown by 14% per year each year for 10 years. As the then commissioner of the department, you would think I would have been excited about that steady increase in mental health spending. I wasn’t.
The reason I wasn’t is that prior to the transfer of Medicaid oversight to the department, Oklahomans affected by mental illness and substance use disorders weren’t getting matched to the correct evidence-based services. In turn, they weren’t getting well. When you’re sick and you receive the wrong kind of health care, you just keep using more and more health care because you’re not getting better.
After the transfer of Medicaid oversight to the Department, the unchecked 14% budget increases stopped. In recent years, the budget line has grown by 3% or less.
A graphic with the online version of this column shows how giving the department oversight of the Medicaid money saved hundreds of millions of state and federal costs.
How did the department achieve these cost savings? Complex accounting and slashing services? No. It was simple. When the department used its unique expertise to match people to the right evidence-based treatment services delivered by qualified providers, people with mental illness and addiction could and did recover. At the same time, the department rewarded the success of providers getting people well. It was a win-win for everyone.
Without the transfer of oversight, the state would have spent $261 million more on Medicaid mental health and substance abuse services if the program had remained under the Oklahoma Health Care Authority’s control, according to the Healthy Minds Policy Initiative.
Issues related to mental health and substance abuse need to be addressed by mental health and substance abuse experts. Eight years ago, the Oklahoma Legislature demonstrated incredible vision when it transferred oversight authority from the health care authority to the Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services. The results were not just healthier Oklahomans, but millions in savings.
As we prepare for what promises to be another challenging year for our citizens, it is imperative that we advocate for the continued trust in the Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services to meet the rising mental health needs of all Oklahomans.
Terri White is chief executive officer of Mental Health Association Oklahoma and a member of the Tulsa World Community Advisory Board. Opinion pieces by Community Advisory Board members appear in this space most weeks.
