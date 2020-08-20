"Tenet" was always going to be one of the most anticipated movies of 2020, but we didn't see it becoming the movie that is supposed to save moviegoing.
That's not overstating the facts, in some opinions.
It's the new movie from filmmaker Christopher Nolan, the creator of "Dunkirk," "Inception" and the "Dark Knight" trilogy. He makes original, clever movies, and they are always anticipated.
But his movies are also eye-popping productions full of stunning visuals and stunts that demand to be seen on the largest screen available. He still shoots with film, and with IMAX cameras, and he was never going to make a movie that would simply move to a streaming service.
There's a reason that chains like AMC and Cinemark aimed for reopening in July when "Tenet" was set to debut, and a reason why they kept moving their reopening dates every time that "Tenet" was delayed.
During a time of pandemic, this is the power of a single film: The owners of cinemas around the globe are hoping "Tenet" is the movie that brings people back to theaters, even if they thought they weren't comfortable doing so.
That level of anticipation for a new movie is close to unprecedented, but you may remember how excited people were for some of these debuts.
