CHOCTAW — After a shooting at a high school football game in the Oklahoma City metro Friday night, one person is dead and several injured, Choctaw police reported.

The shooting occurred in the third quarter between Del City and Choctaw on Friday night. Multiple gunshots were heard throughout the stadium, and players and officials ran off the field, while others lay down on the field and in the stands.

Choctaw Police Chief Kelly Marshall said Saturday that shots were fired by an unknown number of individuals, and at least one shot during the exchange was fired by an off-duty Del City police officer working security for the game.

Marshall said there were a total of seven Choctaw officers, including the five the school district employs for every home game, two additional on-duty officers who had stopped in for a moment, and two Del City officers present during the incident.

In a Saturday press release, Marshall said officials "believed an argument started between at least two males which lead to the shooting."

Marshall confirmed a 16-year-old male had died from a gunshot wound to the groin. The young man was not a student of Choctaw or Del City high schools, according to Marshall.

A 42-year-old man was transported the hospital with a gunshot wound to the chest and is in the ICU in stable condition, according to police.

A 15-year-old girl, shot in the thigh, was treated and released.

Two other females, believed to be students were injured trying to leave the area sustaining broken wrists and a broken leg, Marshall said.

"Two Choctaw officers, one who is a trained EMT responded to the 16-year-old immediately and began life-saving efforts," Marshall said in the statement. "Choctaw Superintendent David Reid, Choctaw Safety Coordinator Steve Keiffer and his brother, who is a trauma surgeon, began life-saving efforts on the 42-year-old who had sustained the gunshot to his chest."

Police have not released the identities of any of the victims. However, Del City said Saturday afternoon that "none of the victims are students of Del City High School," based on current information.

The Oklahoma County Sheriff's Department is assisting Choctaw with the shooting, now a homicide investigation. The sheriff's office is also running the investigation into the officer-involved shooting for Del City Police, according to officials.

Investigators recovered two guns and eight rounds at the scene and are seeking a person of interest in the case, though no suspects are in custody at this time.

David Reid, Superintendent of Choctaw-Nicoma Park and Dr. Rick Cobb, Superintendent of Mid-Del released a joint statement:

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to all affected by tonight’s incident. Both districts are working jointly with the police presence from Choctaw, Del City, and Oklahoma County in an ongoing investigation. The police will provide further details as they become available."

The Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association released a statement Saturday morning:

"The OSSAA is deeply saddened and concerned with the shootings that took place last night at high school football games in Oklahoma. Our thoughts and prayers go out to everyone who was in attendance. We have offered our assistance and support to all the schools involved as they continue to gather details."

As news of the shooting began to spread across the state and nation, Oklahoma politicians responded.

State schools Superintendent Ryan Walters issued the following statement in response to the shooting:

"Last night’s event in Choctaw is tragic. Violence of any kind has no place at our school events, and anyone who would threaten our kids must be swiftly brought to justice. OSDE stands ready to assist them with all available resources and I have spoken to Choctaw Superintendent David Reid and Mid-Del Superintendent Rick Cobb this morning to offer OSDE’s full support and assistance. I hope all Oklahomans will join my family and me in prayer for all those affected by these senseless acts.”

Saturday afternoon, Gov. Kevin Stitt issued a statement offering prayers and calling the incident and act of "senseless violence."

"Let me be clear, violence will not be tolerated in Oklahoma. I am deeply thankful to the Choctaw and Del City officers who responded quickly and saved lives. My office is in contact with the Oklahoma Department of Public Safety and Choctaw law enforcement and we're monitoring the situation," Stitt said.

Other state and local elected officials also responded to the incident throughout the day.

"My thoughts and prayers are with the Choctaw and Del City communities and the families of those impacted by last night’s shooting. My deepest condolences to the family of the victim who has now passed away,” said District 2 Oklahoma County Commissioner Brian Maughan, whose district includes Choctaw.

Carrie Blumert, Oklahoma County commissioner for Distict 1, which includes Del CIty issued a statement via X, formerly Twitter, Saturday afternoon.