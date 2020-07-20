Quarantine may have delayed the Owasso Chamber Annual Golf Classic but COVID-19 could not eliminate the popular community networking event.
Originally scheduled for May, the tournament took place Friday at Bailey Ranch Golf Club. The event included a sold out field of 25 businesses (see PHOTO gallery).
“This is a tradition for many years,” said Chamber President Gary Akin. “But this year, like many businesses, the uncertainty to what was going to be happening with the COVID and the willingness to play, the safety to play. That opened up a few weeks ago with Bailey being able to host golf tournaments again.”
Classic Chevrolet was the tournament’s presenting and hole-in-one sponsor. The event included nearly $4,000 worth of door and raffle prizes. As one of the organization’s largest fundraising events, Akin said the Chamber budgeted to take in between $15,000-$18,000. The money helps support various Chamber economic development endeavors.
“There is a lot of business conducted on the golf course, always has been,” Akin said. “It’s fun. It’s enjoyable and the golfers love their game … whenever you 100 people representing key businesses in our city and region, comradery is good. Business takes place. Friendships are developed. This is important.”
Turpen and Associates came away with the top score in the four-person scramble as Frosty Turpen, Matt Turpen, Matt Sparks and Joey Zuniga combined for a score of 53 to win the Ram Flight. Jay and Company, CPA, which included Matt Jay, Neil Thomas, Matt Inouye and TJ Thornton, were second. The Community Care team of Michael Amberg, Harry Hanig, Mark McGill and Tim Jenney finished third.
Classic Chevrolet took home first place in the Owl Flight as Scott Garrison, Eddie Lander, Marc Becknell and David James combined to score 55. Second place was Donnie Eldridge, Chris Graves, Jack Higginbotham and Tyson Phillips of Emersumnice Brewery. Eagle Ops Foundation, which consisted of Johnathon Shepherd, Zach Walker, Wayne Robertson and John Thurber finished third.
Team members from each of the top finishers in both flights received gift certificates from the Pro-Shop at Bailey Ranch Golf Club.
Contest hole winners included Mike Henry from Dikeman Construction (longest putt) as well as both Sparks (longest drive) and Frosty Turpen (closest to the pin) of Turpen and Associates.
Ace sponsors for the tournament were Central Plains Cement, Loving Eye Care, McDonald’s, RCB Bank, Rejoice Christian Schools and Tulsa Federal Credit Union. Beverage cart sponsors were Hometown Insurance and Central Bank of Oklahoma. The driving range sponsor was Owasso Drug with Chinowith and Cohen, Robertson Tire Co. Inc., Prosperity Bank, Oklahoma Natural Gas serving as contest hole sponsors.
Tee box sign sponsors included Andolini’s, Attic Storage, Dun-Rite Roofing Inc., Edward Jones Investments, John E. Koller Jewelry Designs, La Quinta Inn, Mad Eats, Owasso Fence, Owasso Orthodontics, SMOKE, TTCU Federal Credit Union, Western Sun Federal Credit Union and WRA Architects.
Eagle sponsors included Trail’s End BBQ, Anheuser Busch, Owasso Liquor and Wine, Lowes, Owasso Liquor and Walmart.