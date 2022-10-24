teaser sign
Owasson gets home turned into film set for Christmas movie, meets Candace Cameron Bure: ‘It was very special’
Amy Whitmarsh, who lives in Owasso’s Stone Canyon neighborhood, recently opened her doors to give actress Candace Cameron Bure a place to shoot scenes for her upcoming holiday movie, “A Christmas ... Present.”
Robert Paul Hobson died Oct. 12 at his Tulsa home. He was 57. Hobson started working at the family business at age 14, and in 2014 took full ownership.
Local Native citizens represented 40% of the movie’s crew. "The hospitality we were shown was second to none, and we’re grateful for the Cherokee Nation Film Office for paving the way to bring this production to northeastern Oklahoma," the network CEO said.
A proposed $20 million hockey facility is a welcome addition, but more economic development is needed, municipal leaders say.
An unforgettable day at Boone Pickens Stadium began with Mike Gundy imploring his up-against-it players inside the OSU Student Union hotel.
The 90 points set a school record for single-game points in the modern era, which began in 1944.
The four men, whose dismembered bodies were found Friday in a river, reportedly had been planning a criminal activity, and the owner of a nearby salvage yard is considered a person of interest, police said.
The man who reportedly swung the ax ran from the scene, police said. Officers arrested him on an assault complaint but said he would face a murder charge if the victim dies.
From studying Michael Vick to running track to improve his speed, the sophomore dual-threat quarterback is becoming a handful for opposing defenses.
State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister and Gov. Kevin Stitt debated in Oklahoma City. The event was livestreamed but not broadcast.