Teachers, Oklahomans with comorbidities added to priority list for vaccine distribution

The Oklahoma State Department of Health on Monday added teachers and other school employees in grades pre-K through 12, in addition to Oklahomans 16 and older with comorbidities to the COVID-19 vaccine Phase 2 priority group.

An estimated 89,000 Oklahomans qualify as teachers and school staff, and just over 1 million Oklahomans with comorbidities qualify for this group, according to the State Department of Health.

The Tulsa Health Department announced in a statement Monday evening that it has partnered with Saint Francis Health System, Passport Health and Total Wellness to offer appointments starting Wednesday, Feb. 24, and will prioritize vaccinating the estimated 15,483 Tulsa County teachers and school staff “to meet the goal of ensuring at least the first dose is administered to all eligible staff before the end of March.”

Health Department officials said information on how teachers and staff can receive the vaccine has been given to district superintendents within Tulsa County.

Faculty and staff from Berryhill, Bixby, Broken Arrow, Collinsville, Jenks, Keystone, Owasso, Sand Springs, Skiatook and Sperry public schools and EPIC Charter School will receive their vaccinations from Total Wellness.