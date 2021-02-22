Teachers, Oklahomans with comorbidities added to priority list for vaccine distribution

The Oklahoma State Department of Health on Monday added teachers and other school employees in grades pre-K through 12, in addition to Oklahomans 16 and older with comorbidities to the COVID-19 vaccine Phase 2 priority group.
An estimated 89,000 Oklahomans qualify as teachers and school staff, and just over 1 million Oklahomans with comorbidities qualify for this group, according to the State Department of Health.
The Tulsa Health Department announced in a statement Monday evening that it has partnered with Saint Francis Health System, Passport Health and Total Wellness to offer appointments starting Wednesday, Feb. 24, and will prioritize vaccinating the estimated 15,483 Tulsa County teachers and school staff “to meet the goal of ensuring at least the first dose is administered to all eligible staff before the end of March.”
Health Department officials said information on how teachers and staff can receive the vaccine has been given to district superintendents within Tulsa County.
Faculty and staff from Berryhill, Bixby, Broken Arrow, Collinsville, Jenks, Keystone, Owasso, Sand Springs, Skiatook and Sperry public schools and EPIC Charter School will receive their vaccinations from Total Wellness.
Passport Health and the Tulsa Health Department are administering the vaccinations to Glenpool, Liberty, Tulsa, Union and any remaining public school and charter school districts within Tulsa County, officials said.
The Health Department will administer vaccinations at the lower level of the River Spirit Expo at Expo Square, 4145 E. 21st St.
Passport Health will administer vaccines at Asbury United Methodist Church, 6767 S. Mingo Road.
Saint Francis Health System will administer the vaccine to private and parochial school districts within Tulsa County.
“We are so thrilled to share that we received word this evening from the Tulsa Health Department about the launch of a partnership between the Tulsa Health Department and Passport Health to provide COVID-19 vaccination for all members of the Tulsa Public Schools team and team members at other area school districts,” Tulsa Public Schools said Monday evening in a statement.
School officials encouraged their faculty members to schedule appointments as early as they could. They said employees will have to use personal or sick time to go to their appointments but that they should talk with a school leader if they have any challenges with that requirement.
The Tulsa Health Department said community members seeking vaccination appointments should contact their health providers to schedule appointments through their health care systems or look for open appointment opportunities through the Oklahoma Vaccine Portal.
Comorbidities include but are not limited to hypertension, obesity, cardiovascular disease, Down syndrome, diabetes, chronic lung, liver or renal disease, cancer and those who are at high risk of mortality and severe morbidity resulting from a COVID infection, according to the Tulsa Health Department.
Officials said individuals do not have to provide documentation for their health statuses through the Oklahoma Vaccine Portal but should accurately designate their health status.