Teachers embrace return to normal school year

The first day of any school year is about the students returning to the classroom.

But, what about the teachers?

Do they celebrate the return of the school year the same way?

Wagoner Public Schools’ first day of instruction began Aug. 18. Parents took pictures of students in new school clothes while displaying signs to display the step up from one grade to the next.

At Ellington Elementary School, four teachers revealed their own feeling about the start of the 2022-23 new school year.

Teachers Jennifer Simpson, Angie Lancaster, Shelley Mackey and Katelyn Vinson gave their opinion on what they enjoy about returning to classroom work.

The backdrop of the first day found two awesome distractions, however.

One, there is a new playground with the latest equipment and two; Ellington is undergoing a needed expansion. New added classrooms are like stepping into a 4-star hotel lobby with plenty of room and big windows.

There have been tight hallways and smallish classroom space before at Ellington with cubbies located in the hallway adding to the constant gridlock. A new added wing on the south side, that is almost finished, will handle any size crowd in the future.

Here are some of the comments from the teachers:

Lancaster (1st grade, 21st year): “They (students) are ready for the return to normal. And, we’re preparing for everyone else.”

What’s been the most memorable first day of school?

“When COVID hit (two years ago). We had only six or seven students in class at the time with the A&B scheduling. That was a crazy start.”

What is the message to students on the first day back?

“They have to know I love and care for them before they start learning. The first two days, we don’t work. We decorated cookies among other things. It’s a bonding experience.”

Mackey (2nd grade, 16th year): “It’s exciting that we are coming back to mostly normal without masks and without A&B schedules. That’s been nice.

“We used to take that (normal school schedule) for granted. The COVID years we had nothing to prepare for that. We took pictures with masks, had class with only half the students. It was strange and most stressful.”

Vinson (Kindergarten, 12th year, but 11th in Wagoner): The Ellington expansion has been nice to watch being built, but the students really noticed one of the already completed items.

“They know they have nice playground equipment. They call it ‘Big Playground.’”

There will soon be a move to a new classroom and the students already see the advance preparation.

“We have a moving corner (in the classroom) with boxes covered up. We’re ready (to go).”

Simpson (Pre-K, 24th year): “We started this year in a positive way. It was a normal first day without COVID restrictions.

“We’re back to how we do things. It’s comfortable (again).”

While the four teachers talked about their first day of school and love for their students, a few yards away was one of the classes already learning how to use the new playground equipment. Things appear to be returning to normal for everyone.