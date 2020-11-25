Teacher of the Year: Jennifer Holland, Charles Page Freshman Academy

The biggest obstacle I face in teaching Algebra is students' self-confidence. I combat it with celebrating even the smallest of victories with my students and keeping an open line of communication with each of them. In my experience, if a student can get to the point where they are not afraid to make a mistake or advocate for themselves, it completely turns the tide in their confidence.

How would you describe yourself in one word?

empowering

What do you enjoy about working at your school?

CPFA (I'm still getting used to saying that instead of CNGC) has the most phenomenal staff! We are just one big family doing anything we can do to help each other be successful in our respective classrooms. It's an environment where we all love what we do and we have fun doing it!

How do you engage with your students' parents?

I always do my best to open a line of communication with parents and guardians early in the school year through email, providing other means of contact if they prefer. I want my students' families to know they can contact me with questions or concerns and I want to be able to share their students' successes throughout the year.