The new vaccination center at Tulsa Community College’s Northeast Campus, 3727 E. Apache St., is open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays for eight weeks. It is available for any individuals ages 16 and older. Local, state and federal personnel are staffing the clinic, which encourages appointments but will accept walk-ins. Individuals may register for a time slot at tulsa-health.org/CVC or vaccinate.oklahoma.gov or by calling 211 for scheduling assistance.