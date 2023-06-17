Tags
Jordy Bahl’s shocking announcement to leave OU caused ripples not only in softball, but the sports world.
Jordy Bahl is set to leave Oklahoma following two seasons with the Sooners less than a week after the program sealed its seventh national titl…
The Legislature’s attempt to extend tribal compacts that Gov. Kevin Stitt seems content to let expire later this year was put back in play by …
Police are looking for at a suspect after four people were shot Wednesday night — one fatally with three others expected to survive.
Connecting Oklahoma City and Tulsa by passenger rail service has always been part of ODOT’s long-range plan, officials say, but funding is an issue.
