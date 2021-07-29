Take in the scenic views along Arkansas River trails

Run, walk, bike or even electric scooter your way down to Arkansas River and enjoy some of the best trails in the area for fresh air, exercise and scenic views.

However, the part around Gathering Place tends to get taken over by park goers walking in every direction, so for a less crowded and less noisy area of the trail, check out the extension next to the river by Margaritaville Casino near 81st Street and Riverside. It is accessible from the south Jenks area trails; from the north near Helmerich Park, or even the Joe Creek trail from the east.