Tacos x Mezcal: At a glance May 19, 2021 May 19, 2021 Updated 9 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Food: 4 stars ¦ Service: 4 stars ¦ Atmosphere: 3.5 stars39 E. 18th St.918-764-8666txmztulsa.business.site(on a scale of 0 to 5 stars)11 a.m.-10 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday. All major cards accepted.COVID-19 INFORMATION: Curbside pickup available. Public surfaces sanitized after use. 0 comments Tags Star Food Mezcal Taco Sanitize Atmosphere Surface E. Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story +8 Dining Watch Now: Not your abuela's tacos: Tacos x Mezcal gives street food a gourmet twist Updated 8 min ago 4 min to read The menu is suitably concise: eight varieties of street tacos, 10 appetizers, two desserts. For the thirsty, it lists 18 foreign and domestic beers, four signature margaritas and four signature cocktails.