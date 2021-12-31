Suspect arrested in Wednesday stabbing death

A suspect in the fatal stabbing of a man in an SUV in north Tulsa has been arrested, Tulsa police said in a news release.

Juan Odillio Guerra-Vasquez reportedly "confessed" to detectives to the stabbing of Lalo Ledezma on Thursday night after he was arrested, police said.

Lalo was found stabbed to death in a vehicle on a north Tulsa street about 3:20 p.m. Wednesday.

Police went to the scene in the 1600 block of East Independence Street, near Peoria Avenue, after receiving multiple calls about a person down in an SUV on the street, Lt. Brandon Watkins said.

The Tulsa Police Department said on social media that the victim had been stabbed multiple times.

Guerra-Vasquez was booked into the Tulsa County jail about 9:30 p.m. Thursday on a first-degree murder complaint, according to jail records. He is being held without bond.