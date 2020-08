Bicyclists ride on Admiral Place near Pittsburg Avenue as the sun rises on Tuesday. The day provided a break from the recent hot weather with highs in the lower 80s and rain in much of the area. Tulsa received 0.43 inches at the Oklahoma Mesonet site just west of the airport. Hotter temperatures are forecast through the week, with highs in the lower 90s on Wednesday and mid-90s Thursday through Sunday, the National Weather Service says. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World