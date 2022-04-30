 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sunday's News Shows

ABC’s “This Week” — Ukrainian Ambassador to the U.S. Oksana Markarova; Samantha Power, administrator of the U.S. Agency for International Development; Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas.

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas; Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J.

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Power; Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill.; Moderna chief medical officer Paul Burton; Deborah Birx, former White House coronavirus response coordinator.

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Mayorkas; Gov. Asa Hutchinson, R-Ark.

“Fox News Sunday” — Mayorkas; Menendez.

— Associated Press

