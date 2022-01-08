 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sunday TV news shows
ABC’s “This Week” — Secretary of State Antony Blinken; Sen. Mike Rounds, R-S.D.; Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md.

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot; Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill.; Zeke Emanuel, vice provost at the University of Pennsylvania.

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.; New York Mayor Eric Adams; Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger; David Becker, executive director of the Center for Election Innovation & Research; Dr. Scott Gottlieb, former Food and Drug Administration commissioner.

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Blinken; Adams; Gov. Asa Hutchinson, R-Ark.

"Fox News Sunday” — Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention; Miami Mayor Francis Suarez; Rep. Jim Clyburn, D-S.C.

— Associated Press

