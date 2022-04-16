 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

SUNDAY TV NEWS SHOWS

  • 0

ABC’s “This Week” — Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal; New York City Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell; New York City Mayor Eric Adams; Dr. Ashish Jha, White House COVID-19 coordinator.

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Jha; Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer; Rep. Fred Upton, R-Mich.

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del.; Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba; David Beasley, head of the U.N. World Food Program; Norma Pimentel, executive director of Catholic Charities of the Rio Grande Valley.

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy; singer Dave Matthews.

“Fox News Sunday” — Jha; Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif.

People are also reading…

— Associated Press

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Broken Arrow seeks grant to widen street to 7 lanes

Broken Arrow seeks grant to widen street to 7 lanes

The proposed project would widen Ninth Street, also known as Lynn Lane Road and 177th East Avenue, from five to seven lanes — three lanes in each direction with a center turn lane and a new westbound on-ramp to Oklahoma 51.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert