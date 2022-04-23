 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sunday TV news shows

  • Updated
  • 0

ABC’s “This Week” — Yevheniya Kravchuk, a member of the Ukrainian parliament; Michael Osterholm, director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota.

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Sens. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., and Roy Blunt, R-Mo.; Ukrainian Ambassador to the U.S. Oksana Markarova.

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Warren; Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal; Christine Lagarde, president of the European Central Bank.

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Warren; Dr. Ashish Jha, the White House COVID-19 coordinator; Rep. Victoria Spartz, R-Ind.

“Fox News Sunday” — Reps. Henry Cuellar, D-Texas, and Michael McCaul, R-Texas.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert