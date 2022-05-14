 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

SUNDAY NEWS SHOWS

  • 0
Abortion Ban Oklahoma

Stitt

 Associated Press File

ABC’s “This Week” — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.; Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Olga Stefanishyna.

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.; former Gov. Pat McCrory, a Republican candidate for the Senate in North Carolina; National Economic Council Director Brian Deese.

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg; former Defense Secretary Mark Esper; Lloyd Blankfein, senior chairman of Goldman Sachs.

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Pelosi; Gov. Pete Ricketts, R-Neb.; Finnish President Sauli Niinistö.

“Fox News Sunday” — Govs. Kevin Stitt, R-Okla., and Jared Polis, D-Colo.; Kathy Barnette, a Republican candidate for the Senate in Pennsylvania.

— Associated Press

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert