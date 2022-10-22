 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sunday news shows

  • Updated
  • 0

ABC’s “This Week” — Arizona gubernatorial nominees Democrat Katie Hobbs and Republican Kari Lake; Arizona House Speaker Rusty Bowers; Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney, D-N.Y.

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo.

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.; Amos Hochstein, senior U.S. adviser for energy security; Dr. Scott Gottlieb, former Food and Drug Administration commissioner.

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.; Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C.

“Fox News Sunday” — Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah; Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Texas.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert