 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sunday news shows

  • 0

ABC’s “This Week” — Reps. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., and Dave Joyce, R-Ohio; Sam Bankman-Fried, founder and former CEO of cryptocurrency exchange FTX.

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Israeli Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu; Rep. Katherine Clark, D-Mass.

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Secretary of State Antony Blinken; Reps. Pete Aguilar, D-Calif., and Mike Turner, R-Ohio; former Attorney General Eric Holder; Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan.

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Blinken; Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio; Rep.-elect Mike Lawler, R-N.Y.; Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Ill.

“Fox News Sunday” — Sens. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, and Angus King, I-Maine; former Vice President Mike Pence.

People are also reading…

— Associated Press

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert