Sunday news shows
ABC’s “This Week” — Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin.

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Secretary of State Antony Blinken; William Taylor, a former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine; San Francisco Mayor London Breed.

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Blinken; NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg; Ukraine’s ambassador to the United States, Oksana Markarova; Russia’s ambassador to the U.S., Anatoly Antonov; former top U.S. cybersecurity official Christopher Krebs.

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Blinken; Finnish President Sauli Niinistö; Gov. Jared Polis, D-Colo.

“Fox News Sunday” — Pentagon press secretary John Kirby; Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas.

