Sunday News Shows

ABC’s “This Week” — U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield; Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla.

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Secretary of State Antony Blinken; former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley; Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va.; Fiona Hill, former senior director for European and Russian affairs on the National Security Council.

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Blinken; Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif.; Ukrainian Ambassador to the U.S. Oksana Markarova; International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva.

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Blinken; Rubio; Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission; Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas; Nadezhda Tolokonnikova of the Russian punk group Pussy Riot.

“Fox News Sunday” — Markarova; Sens. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., and Joni Ernst, R-Iowa.

— Associated Press

