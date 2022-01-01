 Skip to main content
Sunday News Shows
ABC’s “This Week” — Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases; Eric Adams, mayor-elect of New York City; Reps. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., and Liz Cheney, R-Wyo.

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Thompson; Rep. Peter Meijer, R-Mich.

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Cheney; Education Secretary Miguel Cardona; Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif.; Robert Pape, political science professor at the University of Chicago.

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Thompson, Fauci; Gov. Larry Hogan, R-Md.

“Fox News Sunday” — Cardona; Gov. Asa Hutchinson, R-Ark.; U.S. Capitol Police Chief Thomas Manger.

— Associated Press

