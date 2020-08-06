Abundant sunshine. High 88F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph..
Mainly clear. Low 78F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Updated: August 7, 2020 @ 3:01 pm
Some years seem to shroud us with fears.
While others simply drive us to tears.
1963, 1968,
2001,2008.
2020 looks to be one of those years.
Tom Vannoy, Broken Arrow
