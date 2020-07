In this Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017 photo Gary, a cat adopted through Animal Care and Control Team of Philadelphia (ACCT) working cat adoption program, sits on a shelf on the retail floor at his new home at the Bella Vista Beer Distributors in Philadelphia. The program places cats who have behavioral challenges with non-traditional homes such as factories and stores and their presence have helped control the rodent population on a property. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)