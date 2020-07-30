Sunday Morning Quarterback: The search for rhyme or reason in current events Jul 30, 2020 Jul 30, 2020 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Sally’s sad sagaThere was a young woman named Sally,Who went to the Tulsa Trump rally.Indoors with no mask, A difficult task,The pandemic exacted its tally.Peter Richardson, Broken Arrow Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Sally Quarterback Politics Tally Pandemic Current Events Saga Search Most Popular Regular state unemployment benefit period extended Letter to the Editor: Start shopping locally, not at Walmart, to save our community Black Lives Matter message to be erased, Tulsa officials say: 'There is just not an alternative' Walmart in Jay closing next month after 40 years Toby Keith's I Love This Bar & Grill closes permanently promotion Support Local Now more than ever our local businesses need our support. promotion Buy the current Tulsa World Magazine: Oklahoma made State's heritage is reflected in the creativity and craftsmanship of local artisans. promotion 2019 Best in the World Announcing the 2019 Best in the World Winners