Sunday Morning Quarterback: Looking for rhyme and reason in current events

Shot in the arm
The age of COVID will not be over,
Till all who can, get shots in their shoulder.
The vaccine is free,
Of high quality,
And will allow more folks to get older.
John Staedke, Tulsa
Trump's followers
Mr. Hern and Mr. Mullin had to show
Just how far their fealty would go.
In attempting the dissolution
Of our beloved Constitution,
They followed the Pied Piper of Mar-a-lago.
Tom Vannoy, Broken Arrow
Medication motivation
Now that a vaccine is near
One thing ought to be clear:
Don't be caught
Without that shot.
It might save someone dear.
Martha Earls, Tulsa
