Sunday Morning Quarterback: Looking for rhyme and reason in current events

UK survey: Ethnic minorities less likely to take COVID jab

FILE - In this Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020 file photo, a nurse prepares a shot of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Guy's Hospital in London. Research released on Wednesday, Dec. 16 in the U.K. suggests that people from ethnic minority backgrounds or with lower incomes are less likely to take the coronavirus vaccine being rolled out in Britain. That has raised concerns about whether the jab would reach the communities that have been hit disproportionately hard by the pandemic.

 Frank Augstein

Shot in the arm

The age of COVID will not be over,

Till all who can, get shots in their shoulder.

     The vaccine is free,

     Of high quality,

And will allow more folks to get older.

John Staedke, Tulsa

Trump's followers

Mr. Hern and Mr. Mullin had to show

Just how far their fealty would go.

     In attempting the dissolution

     Of our beloved Constitution,

They followed the Pied Piper of Mar-a-lago.

Tom Vannoy, Broken Arrow

Medication motivation

Now that a vaccine is near

One thing ought to be clear:

     Don't be caught

     Without that shot.

It might save someone dear.

Martha Earls, Tulsa

