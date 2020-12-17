Sunday Morning Quarterback: Looking for rhyme and reason in current events

Shot in the arm

The age of COVID will not be over,

Till all who can, get shots in their shoulder.

The vaccine is free,

Of high quality,

And will allow more folks to get older.

John Staedke, Tulsa

Trump's followers

Mr. Hern and Mr. Mullin had to show

Just how far their fealty would go.

In attempting the dissolution

Of our beloved Constitution,

They followed the Pied Piper of Mar-a-lago.

Tom Vannoy, Broken Arrow

Medication motivation

Now that a vaccine is near

One thing ought to be clear:

Don't be caught

Without that shot.

It might save someone dear.

Martha Earls, Tulsa