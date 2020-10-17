 Skip to main content
Sunday Morning Quarterback: Looking for rhyme and reason in current events

Fly on Pence's head generates buzz in VP debate

A fly lands on the head of Vice President Mike Pence during the vice presidential debate Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, at Kingsbury Hall on the campus of the University of Utah in Salt Lake City.

 Justin Sullivan

Pucker up

Here’s Trump with a big fat kiss.

Are we comfortable with this?

In trying to wire us

that he’s free of the virus;

Could Biden give this chance a miss?

Susan DeBartolo, Tulsa

Trump in one word

The Trumpster’s been called a narcissist,

An egotist, a bigot and a racist.

But I found a new word,

One perhaps you’ve not heard.

Check your Webster’s for the meaning of solipsist.

Tom Vannoy, Broken Arrow

Fly in the ointment

V.P. debates usually go by the by,

As fun to watch as a stick in the eye.

But though not a rout,

The Harris/Pence bout,

May be remembered because of the fly.

John Staedke, Tulsa

