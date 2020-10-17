Sunday Morning Quarterback: Looking for rhyme and reason in current events

Pucker up
Here’s Trump with a big fat kiss.
Are we comfortable with this?
In trying to wire us
that he’s free of the virus;
Could Biden give this chance a miss?
Susan DeBartolo, Tulsa
Trump in one word
The Trumpster’s been called a narcissist,
An egotist, a bigot and a racist.
But I found a new word,
One perhaps you’ve not heard.
Check your Webster’s for the meaning of solipsist.
Tom Vannoy, Broken Arrow
Fly in the ointment
V.P. debates usually go by the by,
As fun to watch as a stick in the eye.
But though not a rout,
The Harris/Pence bout,
May be remembered because of the fly.
John Staedke, Tulsa
