Schools opening too early
It is terrifying that our public schools will soon open, despite the surge of the contagious and deadly COVID-19 in Oklahoma, with various hybrid plans that are unrealistic.
Yet, our children, teachers, office staff, bus drivers, principals, cafeteria workers and custodians will be thrown to the wolves. It’s unimaginable, tempting fate or having a “let’s see” attitude if any become ill or die, before postponing a few months of a traditional school year.
After cautiously sheltering in place for months, they are now being asked to interact with hundreds of children with thousands of household contacts.
The more exposure, the more risk their family members can get sick and die, too. Many companies and organizations are operating remotely so their members do not become infected.
According to an infectious disease doctor, the virus is known to cause lung, heart, kidney, brain and clotting system complications. In children, there is the possibility of a multisystem inflammatory syndrome.
That’s just what is known about the immediate effects. There is no idea what the long-term effects might be.
Should we risk the health and vitality of our children to find out what those long-term side effects might be?
The predictability of a vaccine is in the very near future. So, why expose adults and children to needless pain and a possible permanent condition, such as, death.
Who will be held accountable?
Ann Kent, Tulsa
Open schools responsibly
In the debate over whether schools will reopen this fall, we need to consider the facts.
Although studies suggest children are less likely to contract the virus, that may not be accurate. Since children are often asymptomatic, they have been tested at a lower rate than adults.
The Florida Department of Health tested 54,022 people under the age of 18. Nearly 31% tested positive.
Although symptoms are generally believed to be mild among children, Florida reports that 1.5% of the children were hospitalized and roughly 2% of those died.
A recent study published in the New England Journal of Medicine reported long-term health issues in children who had recovered from the virus.
They found serious side effects in 300 previously healthy children.
This includes a condition called multisystem inflammation syndrome. It affects multiple organ systems with long-lasting effects like brain damage or something that looks like Kawasaki’s disease, an inflammatory condition that attacks the heart.
In two other studies, many of the children developed cardiovascular or clotting problems.
A newly released research study examining COVID-19 and human sperm suggests potential risk of permanent male infertility among young men and prepubescent males.
Given that there is still much we don’t know about the long-term damage this virus can do, putting our children at-risk by opening schools without proper precautions and while there is still a high spread rate is not just inadvisable, it is irresponsible.
Jaclyn L. Wertis, Jenks
Using selfish reasons
My thanks to all the wonderful people who are wearing their masks in public and trying their best to keep me safe and well.
I would have thought, seeing as how we are on the buckle of the Bible Belt, that all Oklahomans would be eager to wear masks as an act of mercy and compassion toward their fellow citizens.
It hasn’t quite worked out that way, though. So perhaps an appeal to our more selfish interests would work.
Want our children to go back to school? Wear a mask.
Want to see everyone back to work? Wear a mask.
Want to see your favorite college teams play again? Wear a mask.
Want this whole COVID-19 problem to go away? Bravo! Wear the mask.
Dorothy Baker, Broken Arrow
Crucial medication
Thanks to Gov. Kevin Stitt’s foolishness in following the lead of our foolish president, the medicine I take for a chronic condition (hydroxycloroquine) went from $51 to $131.
This is not looking out for the best interests of the citizens.
Since the state is now sitting on $2 million worth of a medicine it has no use for, maybe we people who need it will not be put in this situation for long.
Remember in November.
Kathy Whitney, Tulsa
Use Commissioned Corps
Now that we have come to a consensus that fighting the COVID-19 pandemic is analogous to fighting a war, I propose the U.S. use one of its lesser known uniformed services, the Commissioned Corps of the U.S. Public Health Service.
This organization is made up of commissioned officers in the medical, nursing and other related fields. For decades, it has helped fight disease with the Indian Health Service and other government areas.
While the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention would continue to do the research and data collection so necessary to fight this dreaded viral disease, the Commissioned Corps could do many of the tasks that less medically trained organizations, such as the National Guard and state National Reserves currently do.
This would allow those organizations to do the tasks that they were trained for, and the Commissioned Corps could investigate viral hot spots and set up field hospitals, if necessary.
This, in turn, would take the pressure off of the existing hospitals that are now seeing overloads. I recommend funding at least another 100,000 of these professionals, either from current military budgets or new allocations.
Lee Cornelius, Tahlequah
Freedom isn’t free
When I was much younger, there was a saying: Freedom isn’t free.
It was created during the Vietnam War, but it has since evolved to encompass many issues, some personal and some national. This is one of those times.
I don’t like wearing a mask. I want my prepandemic life back. I want back the freedom I enjoyed and, truthfully, took for granted. But now, I and all of us are being asked (told) to wear a mask.
It’s the (hopefully) temporary price we have to pay for the freedom we had and want again.
So, I’ll wear the mask, and the more of us who do so will bring down the growing numbers of infections and hospitalizations. We can get back to some level of normalcy.
Freedom isn’t free. Wear your mask.
Marilyn Meakins, Tulsa
Missing Oktoberfest
It may be a long summer without Tulsa Linde Oktoberfest to tell me it is over and to get ready for winter.
This could have been so much easier if we had worn masks, practiced social distancing (social separation) and exhibited some patience on seeing friends and family.
Now we face a winter without beer and brats enjoyed with 60,000 of our closest friends.
Wearing a mask should not be political, just practical, very practical, as we work to get ahead of a fall and winter flu and COVID-19 season without Octoberfest lifting our spirits (and mugs) first.
Please just put on a mask; do us all a favor and help prevent a fever.
Tom Dial, Tulsa
Not voting for Trump
There are many reasons to vote against President Donald Trump and many Republican politicians.
Trump, with the help of a Republican Congress, spent the first years of his presidency gutting budgets and justifying tax cuts.
One review shows the top 400 taxpayers pay only 23% taxes while the bottom income earners pay 23.9%.
Some analysts argue that tax cuts for the rich are not justified while others contend the rich pay more taxes so they should get the lion’s share of tax cuts.
Deaths from COVID-19 are now over 145,000, and cases are still increasing rapidly. Trump, Congress and government officials should never have allowed the death rate to get this high.
Trump and officials should have been preparing before and when this virus started. They had adequate warning and have not followed through since the problem has gotten worse.
Trump said the virus “is going away,” and 99% of cases “are totally harmless.” This is stupid and incompetent, but I assume many Republican Congress members and Trump voters agree with him.
Failure to act on the Russian bounty is another reason to not vote for Trump. Trump claims he has no knowledge of this. He evidently doesn’t read his daily briefing or listen to his advisers.
Trump’s attitude and racial intolerance toward minorities and encouraging his base in racial hatred is cruel and intolerable.
The habit of Republican politicians going along with Trump is unacceptable.
Edward V. Harris, Tahlequah
Fast-track health care testing
I am a registered nurse employed at one of the local hospitals in Tulsa.
Recently, I was ill and tested for COVID-19 as an outpatient, in which the average turnaround time has been five days or more. The turnaround time for my results was five days and, luckily, I was negative.
My issue with the delayed time was being at home waiting for results when I could have been at work, especially when staffing is short due to staff being out for illness due to COVID-19, or, like me, waiting for results as an outpatient.
If this were an occupational exposure, I would have had results within minutes or even hours.
Could lab testing be somehow streamlined in the outpatient testing of health care workers?
One way of fast-tracking the testing process would be to flag COVID-19 specimens as a priority if obtained from an identified health care worker, with permission of course.
The second thought was to provide the health care worker with rapid COVID-19 testing as performed in the hospital setting.
I don’t have to remind everyone that we are in the midst of a pandemic, one of epic proportions that has affected everyone in some way.
The health care system is bogged down with the additional COVID-19 patients, and this has created staffing issues.
Angela Archer, Tulsa
Hill country escape
I would invite any of today’s social warriors to get in a car and drive around any of the counties of eastern Kentucky or southern West Virginia or many of the other poverty-stricken counties of Appalachia.
It would be a useful, and amusing, to explain to these white Scottish-Irish hill people about their white privilege.
My people came from those counties. The only difference between those Celtic descendants and me is that my ancestors valued education.
That is a far more important determinate of future success than the current collection of dog whistle rhetoric about white privilege or white supremacy.
My grandfather summed it up in describing the hillbilly culture: Poor people have poor ways.
In Tulsa County, anyone who graduates from high school can go to two years of community college free. If you come from a family culture that values and promotes education, opportunities are almost limitless.
If you come from a culture that does not, your prospects are pretty dismal.
The greatest gift a parent can pass on is a thirst for knowledge.
Robert Knight, Tulsa
Editor’s note: The Tulsa Community College Tulsa Achieves program provides tuition and fees for Tulsa County students who graduate high school with a 2.0 GPA and are citizens or legal residents.