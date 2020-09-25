 Skip to main content
Summit Club opens renovated restaurant space, ballroom

The Summit Club, the private members-only club at the top of the Bank of America Center, recently reopened its newly remodeled 30th and 31st floors with a new restaurant, TH1RTYONE Kitchen, and a larger ballroom, on the 30th floor, for private events.

TH1RTYONE Kitchen features a more relaxed, casual dining experience with a new menu inspired by different global cuisines. A new coffee bar has been added.

The ballroom features an upgraded private event space with a new kitchen, bar and increased capacity to host up to 300 people.

Phase I of the remodel began in January. Phase II, which will renovate the 32nd Penthouse Floor, will begin in early 2021. The last remodel for the club was more than 10 years ago.

The Summit Club board also announced that Jared Jordan, who as general manager oversaw the recent renovations, has been promoted to chief executive officer for the Summit Club.

For more information: summittulsa.com.

