Sugar Snap is part of the Veggie Tails litter. They are 9 week old lab mix puppies that are exactly... View on PetFinder
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Sugar Snap is part of the Veggie Tails litter. They are 9 week old lab mix puppies that are exactly... View on PetFinder
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Larkin said he filed the paperwork to retire "well before" his testimony in last week's jury trial in which a defendant was acquitted after defense attorneys questioned Larkin about past misconduct allegations for which he was never charged.
"Killers of the Flower Moon" is being filmed in Oklahoma. Martin Scorsese and Robert De Niro were spotted amid the activity in Fairfax on Monday.
Will rising lumber prices come back down? Here's what to expect.
Maybe it's not an especially striking piece of architecture, but it occupies a prime spot at the heart of the Deco District.
Garnett Road is closed between 111th and 121st as police process the scene at Haikey Creek Park.
More fissures opened Tuesday in the already often strained relationships involving Tulsa’s Black, mostly Democratic community, and the state’s entirely white, Republican leadership.
Police said a Dunkin' store employee fatally punched a 77-year-old customer in Florida after the employee said the man repeatedly used a racial slur against him.
The image shows Leonardo DiCaprio and Lily Gladstone.
OKLAHOMA CITY — Gov. Kevin Stitt on Monday signed a bill that makes it a misdemeanor to honk at a bicycle or at an animal-drawn vehicle.
The prosecutor had said earlier that the jury's decision would "come down to the believability of (victim) Sheldon Reed" because the case against De'Marchoe Carpenter was based in large part on Reed's statements to police, including to Lt. Sean Larkin, the lead investigator.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.