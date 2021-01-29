Students’ quilt project commemorates Black History Month

Few things are more reassuring and comforting than quilts, but sometimes they are even enlightening.
Enslaved African-Americans escaping their captivity in the late-1700s and 1800s often relied on clues stitched into quilts hung in the windows of “safe houses” along a route today known as the Underground Railroad to help them find their way to freedom.
Fifth-graders at Angus Valley Elementary School are using the information on a quilt they have created to piece together the often unheralded truths about the history and contributions of Black Americans.
“We discussed how the history of quilts in the African-American community is nearly as old as America itself and how there are stories about quilts being used as secret, coded maps along the Underground Railroad,” social studies teacher Gina Myers said. “They loved learning that certain symbols would be stitched on the quilt for specific codes, like a star would mean to go north.”
For Black History Month, which is February, Myers’ 54 students in three class sections created their quilt as a “tessellation,” which involves piecing together geometric shapes with no overlaps and no gaps.
The quilt is composed of groupings of three hexagons, with each grouping paying tribute to one of 30 figures from African-American history, she said.
One hexagon bears the person’s name; another shows a picture of the person; and the third holds a short biography, which the students researched and wrote themselves.
The hexagons were colored in the shades of a rainbow and then all put together to form one large quilt. Additional hexagons at the bottom list the names of the students who helped create the quilt, plus four hexagons that declare, “We are all woven together.”
Some of the notables featured on the quilt are from long ago — Harriet Tubman and Frederick Douglass, for example. Others are a little more recent, such as Shirley Chisholm and Thurgood Marshall. Still others are contemporary, such as President Barack Obama and Oprah Winfrey.
But as Myers noted, time is relative when working with children.
“It was kind of interesting with regard to their research on Michael Jordan,” she said. “He’s not as iconic to them as he is to older generations. They had focused on his philanthropy.
“They didn’t realize he was known for playing basketball.”
Myers said she tries to do something different each year for Black History Month, adding that this idea was inspired by something she found from an art teacher she follows online.
“Fifth grade is the first year they’re tested in science and writing as well as reading and math, so trying to find time to incorporate art can be a challenge,” she said.
“I wanted to do something that was a little more meaningful for the kids, and this gives them a memorable experience.”
Myers is known for creating memorable experiences for students.
Another project each May is an “American history wax museum,” in which the students become re-enactors of figures from colonial times. Each student has a “tip jar” to collect money to put toward their fifth-grade camp scholarship.
“The kids really look forward to that,” Myers said, adding that the students also have responded really positively to the quilt project.
“That’s what I love about fifth grade,” she said. “They really enjoy something that’s a little bit challenging and different that they haven’t done before.
“I think the coolest part for them was they really loved learning about how these women became masters of quilting and how they used these quilts to convey information along the Underground Railroad.”
Best of all, Myers’ students are able to share what they’ve learned with other students at the school, not only through giving presentations about the quilt to younger students but also by hanging the quilt on the billboard in the hallway for all who pass by to see and study.
She said the classroom presentations are especially nice because they provide “an opportunity to let the kids be teachers.”
Myers knows that much of the history lived by the figures on the quilt was unpleasant and unjust, but she thinks it’s important to bring all of that — the bad as well as the good — into the students’ consciousness.
“It’s important to realize that there’s such a wide scope of what has contributed to where we are,” she said. “Some of that they’re not going to understand.
“It wasn’t maybe our best moment, but we’ve grown from that, and it makes America what it is.”