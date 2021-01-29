Students’ quilt project commemorates Black History Month

One hexagon bears the person’s name; another shows a picture of the person; and the third holds a short biography, which the students researched and wrote themselves.

The hexagons were colored in the shades of a rainbow and then all put together to form one large quilt. Additional hexagons at the bottom list the names of the students who helped create the quilt, plus four hexagons that declare, “We are all woven together.”

Some of the notables featured on the quilt are from long ago — Harriet Tubman and Frederick Douglass, for example. Others are a little more recent, such as Shirley Chisholm and Thurgood Marshall. Still others are contemporary, such as President Barack Obama and Oprah Winfrey.

But as Myers noted, time is relative when working with children.

“It was kind of interesting with regard to their research on Michael Jordan,” she said. “He’s not as iconic to them as he is to older generations. They had focused on his philanthropy.

“They didn’t realize he was known for playing basketball.”

Myers said she tries to do something different each year for Black History Month, adding that this idea was inspired by something she found from an art teacher she follows online.