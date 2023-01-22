Strong goaltending keeps Oilers off balance in 4-1 loss to Utah

For the second time in three nights the Utah Grizzlies, behind the goaltending of Trent Miner, kept the Tulsa Oilers frustrated and came away with a 4-1 victory Sunday at the BOK Center.

After shutting out the Oilers 1-0 Friday with Miner in goal, Tulsa picked up a 5-2 win Saturday with Lukas Parik in goal for Utah. On Sunday, Miner was back and stopped 44-of-45 Oilers shots on goal.

“He played really well,” Oilers coach Rob Murray said of Miner. “(Oilers goalie) Gage (Alexander) played well, but Miner kept the puck out of the net.

“I thought we were flat on Friday. Saturday was a clean game. We did not give up much.”

With the loss the Oilers (12-17-6-1) fell into a last place tie with Allen in the ECHL's Mountain Division.

In contrast to the Oilers' 45 shots, the Grizzlies only generated 23 shots in their winning effort.

“We probably generated more chances tonight than we did in three games," Murray said of Sunday’s game. “I did not mind our game. We played a good game. The score is not indicative to how the game was. Our ability to not allow a score on the penalty kill was excellent, out inability to generate anything on the power play is disturbing. We have talented guys on the power play and are not generating much. I can’t think of a good opportunity on the power play.”

The Oilers went 0-for-8 on the power play, but did have multiple opportunities at the net that should have resulted in a goal.

“In the second period we had multiple opportunities and missed the net,” Murray said. “Blake McLaughlin was in all alone and missed the net, Ethan Stewart had a chance and missed the net. We are trying to be too cute. We had three 2-on-1’s and nothing to show for it.

After a quick start the Oilers found themselves trailing 2-1 after the first period. Jimmy Soper put Tulsa up 1-0 just 1:20 into the game with his 16th goal. But Cam Strong answered for the Grizzlies at 9:06 to even the score at 1-1. Cameron Wright fired a backhander down the slot at 16:16 to give Utah the lead.

The Grizzlies scored their third answered goal of the game at 2:43 of the second period on a shot by Dylan Fitze to take a 3-1 lead.

Brandon Cutler gave the Grizzlies their fourth goal of the night, in the third period, with a shot that deflected off the stick of Alexander at 10:32.

GRIZZLIES 4, OILERS 1

Utah 2-1-1;--;4

Tulsa 1-0-0;--;1

First Period: 1, Tulsa, Soper 16 (Poulsen, Bean) 1:20. 1, Utah, Strong 6 (Martel, Thomas) 9:06. 3, Utah, Wright 11 (Jameson, Nielsen) 16:16. Penalties: Tulsa, Poulsen (delay of game) 3:37. Utah, Nielsen (tripping) 9:31. Utah, Penner (tripping) 13:01. Utah, Wright (high sticking) 19:02.

Second Period: 4, Utah, Fitze 8 (Martin) 2:43. Penalties: Tulsa, Soper (slashing) 8:53. Utah, Fitze (holding the stick) 10:49. Utah, Cutler (elbowing) 13:29. Utah, Raabe (high sticking) 17:48. Tulsa, Golod (interference) 17:56.

Third Period: 5, Utah, Cutler 4 (Martel, Pouncy) 10:32. Penalties: Tulsa, Matsushima (hooking) 5:47. Utah, Shearer (tripping) 7:48. Tulsa, McLaughlin (interference) 13:37. Utah, Wright (holding) 17:54.

Power Plays: Utah, 0-5. Tulsa, 0-8.

Shots: Utah, 10-6-7—23. Tulsa, 13-14-18—45.

Saves: Utah, Miner, 12-14-18—44. Tulsa, Alexander, 8-5-6—19.

Referee: Rocco Stachowiak. A: 5,492.