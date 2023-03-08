OKLAHOMA CITY – Julianna Matlock scored 20 points and added 11 rebounds and Saniyah Morrison had 17 points and six rebounds, but it wasn’t enough as the Rogers girls fell 61-46 to Midwest City Carl Albert in their Class 5A state quarterfinal contest Wednesday.

The Ropers (20-7) had defeated Carl Albert in the quarterfinals last year en route to their semifinal appearance, but this year, the Titans (22-5) were ranked No. 1 in the West, and their depth, with four players scoring in double digits, was too much to overcome.

Ariana Diaz and Kamryn Sutton each scored 14 points, while Kennedy Cofer had 13 and Audrey Plunkett had 11 points and six rebounds for Carl Albert. The Titans connected on 8-of-21 3-point attempts, with Sutton hit four and Cofer three.

Carl Albert advances to the state semifinals against Holland Hall on Friday at 9 a.m.