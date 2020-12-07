Stories of the Year 2020

Crawford published second children's book

Brittany Crawford has published her second children’s book, Tilly and the Terrible Tornado.

Tilly teaches first through fifth graders about tornados and what will happen if there is a tornado while you are at school. Crawford was inspired to write the book after a tornado passed over Skiatook on April 30, 2019. Crawford was at Osage Nation Head Start, where she volunteers, and the 90 children and 20 adults had to take cover in the safe room.

Crawford is a familiar face around Skiatook. She has cerebral palsy and gives her time to reading to children and giving back to the community. She is an amazing person and the community was very supportive of her writing efforts.

Skiatook native Thomas Partain actor in new movie, First Lady

Partain, a native of Skiatook, appeared in the new movie First Lady, a independent film RomCom about romance in the White House. He took us along as he auditioned for a part in another upcoming movie and told us about his acting bug.

This was a fun story because readers got to see behind the scenes of an actor's life.