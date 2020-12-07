Stories of the Year 2020

Crawford published second children's book
Brittany Crawford has published her second children’s book, Tilly and the Terrible Tornado.
Tilly teaches first through fifth graders about tornados and what will happen if there is a tornado while you are at school. Crawford was inspired to write the book after a tornado passed over Skiatook on April 30, 2019. Crawford was at Osage Nation Head Start, where she volunteers, and the 90 children and 20 adults had to take cover in the safe room.
Crawford is a familiar face around Skiatook. She has cerebral palsy and gives her time to reading to children and giving back to the community. She is an amazing person and the community was very supportive of her writing efforts.
Skiatook native Thomas Partain actor in new movie, First Lady
Partain, a native of Skiatook, appeared in the new movie First Lady, a independent film RomCom about romance in the White House. He took us along as he auditioned for a part in another upcoming movie and told us about his acting bug.
This was a fun story because readers got to see behind the scenes of an actor's life.
Commissioner Kevin Paslay charged with felony bid rigging
Kevin Paslay, the Osage County Commissioner of District 2, which serves Skiatook, was arrested on felony bid rigging charges. Managing Editor Lindsey Chastain conducted an extensive investigation into the matter and interviewed those involved.
Despite having committed a felony, Paslay continued to believe he was simply doing what was best for Skiatook. Paslay eventually pled guilty. He did not run for a second term.
Tulsa Fire Department captain arrested on bank robbery complaint
Two banks were robbed in our coverage area, one in Skiatook and one in Sperry. Tulsa Fire Captain Jerry Ray Brown was arrested in Tulsa by the Skiatook Police Department in connection with the March 12 robbery of Oklahoma Capital Bank. Charges were also filed in conjunction with the May 7 robbery of Exchange Bank.
Brecken, Strachan earn Eagle Scout award
Joey Breckon and Mason Strachan both received the rank of Eagle Scout this summer. Both completed their Eagle Scout project at the Old Skiatook Cemetery.
Brecken received his Eagle Scout on May 20, 2020. He researched and created a metal map of the graves and constructed a display board to mount the map at the cemetery.
Strachan received his Eagle Scout on June 30, 2020. He constructed a pergola at the entrance to the cemetery.
This story shows what dedication to the community looks like.
