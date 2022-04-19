STILLWATER — Still under pressure from certain state officials, the Stillwater Board of Education asked the state on Monday to issue emergency rules governing school bathroom policies for transgender students.
Stillwater school board asks state for emergency rules governing bathroom policies for transgender students
- Nuria Martinez-Keel The Oklahoman
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
These figures have not been inducted, but they should be in the Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame.
"Drivers can expect significant delays, especially during peak travel times, and should plan extra time or avoid the area and use alternate routes," the Oklahoma Department of Transportation said.
Casting will occur this week for some roles that pay $1,000 a day. Shooting will occur in the Tulsa area.
Southern Hills GM Nick Sidorakis: “Major championships are part of who we are. It’s part of our fabric and our brand.”
Hall of Fame worthy: 1997 Trojans, Cale Gundy, Nancy Lopez, Tommy Morrison and others
Massive LED screen planned at Santa Fe Square, 'a focal point for public gathering,' developer Elliot Nelson says
Rather than plaza diners looking up at the parking garage, they'd see digital art and sporting events on a 30-foot by 50-foot digital display facing Second Street in downtown Tulsa.
Blaming high gas prices on a political rival is not new, but it’s also misplaced, the editorial says.
Joe Worley, who was also a retired lieutenant colonel for the Oklahoma National Guard, led the World newsroom as executive editor for 19 years, steering it through an era of big change and unprecedented challenges.
Twitter said in a statement Friday that its board of directors has unanimously adopted a "poison pill" defense in response to Tesla CEO Elon Musk's proposal to buy the company and take it private.
Gov. Kevin Stitt and 2nd District Congressman and U.S. Senate candidate Markwayne Mullin were among the first to submit their paperwork.
Watch Now: Clash over abortion comes to Tulsa with Women's Clinic patients escorted through protesters
Volunteers say Oklahoma's new near-ban on abortions has effected change already, forcing the Roe Fund effort in midtown Tulsa to switch from "clinic escort" to "clinic defender."