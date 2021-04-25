Adopt Stella Age: 2 years Sex: Female Weight: 57 pounds Location: Tulsa House, crate and leash trained: Yes Kid friendly:... View on PetFinder
Cain's Ballroom-bound Cody Hibbard has been told many times he doesn't sound like he looks. A friend's response to that comment changed his life.
The Broken Arrow City Council, with a new mayor and a new makeup after a recent election, voted 4-1 on Tuesday to repeal the resolution it passed March 2 encouraging people to wear masks in the city.
Tulsa city councilor plans to hold weekly COVID-19 briefings with health officials
After ORU's NCAA Tournament victory over Florida, an unidentified donor asked a million-dollar question: “What can I do to help the basketball program?”
The Oklahoma athletics department released a statement that said “We are aware of a matter that may involve OU student-athletes and are monitoring the situation closely."
Martin Scorsese said he is thrilled to start production in Oklahoma.
The designation for a stretch of U.S. 287 from Boise City in the western end of the Panhandle to the Texas line was included in the annual road-and-bridge-naming bill passed by the Oklahoma House of Representatives on Thursday — although Rep. Regina Goodwin, D-Tulsa, did try to throw up a roadblock.
Here are the best wrestlers in the Tulsa area. The 2020-21 All-World event, presented by Bill Knight Automotive, will be June 29.
This south Tulsa restaurant keeps the focus on just a few ingredients — crab legs, shrimp, lobster — served with the traditional crab boil sides of corn, potatoes and sausage.
A North Carolina man died on the Turner Turnpike after stopping his semi-tractor trailer to check his load and the load fell on him, the Oklah…
