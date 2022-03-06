State treasurer preaches caution in light of Ukraine war

Payments to the state treasury continued their upward trend in February, but Oklahoma Treasurer Randy McDaniel urged caution in light of world events and persistent inflation.

“The repercussions from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine are only beginning to be felt,” McDaniel said in his monthly report on gross receipts to the treasury. “The attack has caused death and destruction to the people of Ukraine, and it presents an unacceptable threat to the economic stability here at home.”

Inflation reached an annualized rate of 7.5% in January, the highest in decades, as the economy surged, the federal government pumped trillions of dollars into circulation and suppliers and businesses strained to keep up with demand.

The COVID-19 recovery and the Ukraine war, for instance, have contributed to a sharp increase in oil and gas tax revenue but are also reflected in much higher fuel prices.

McDaniel said February gross revenue totaled $1.06 billion, 12% more than the same month a year ago and a record for February.

On the other hand, it was the slowest growth rate in seven months.

Gross production collections in February were 95.3 percent above the previous year and are expected to rise further as oil and natural gas prices rise.

Income tax receipts were 9.1 percent above the same month a year ago, sales taxes were up 6.5 percent, and motor vehicle collections increased by 17.5 percent.

Gross revenue to the treasury includes all taxes paid to the state, including those collected on behalf of local governments.

