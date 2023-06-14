5.9 On this date in 2010, the Blue Jays defeated the Padres 6-3 in San Diego, but the bigger story was the earthquake that hit during the eighth inning of the game. The quake, which registered 5.9 on the Richter scale, did no damage and briefly interrupted the game.
