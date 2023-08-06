20/30 Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. homered and stole a base in Friday's game to become the first player in MLB history with at least 20 home runs and 30 stolen bases in each of his first two seasons.
STAT OF THE DAY
- — Associated Press
-
- Updated
- 0
