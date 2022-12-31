I am quite the gentleman! I listen well and making humans proud is one of my favorite past times. My... View on PetFinder
Stark
I am quite the gentleman! I listen well and making humans proud is one of my favorite past times. My... View on PetFinder
Related to this story
Most Popular
Some restaurants that closed in 2022 were long-established favorites, while others were eateries that local diners barely had time to try before shutting their doors.
Gundy after the Fiesta Bowl: "We've got a logo, too." The Guaranteed Rate Bowl is not a logo-enhancing opportunity for the Cowboy program.
For Meredith Mayes: "All of these emotions of anger, pain and sadness — and questioning why this had to happen — and I’m still at peace.”
Wednesday's resolution authorizes Principal Chief David Hill to execute a memorandum of understanding with INCOG and the cities of Jenks and Tulsa, thus ending nearly six years of uncertainty over the project.
Nick Cannon has expanded his family once again.
It opened July 19 with a menu that draws inspiration from the cuisines of Sweden, Norway and Denmark. Freya was the only new restaurant this year to earn five-star ratings for its food, its service and its atmosphere.
Missing key offensive contributors at the Cheez-It Bowl, will Oklahoma adjust for Florida State or stay the course with its tempo offense?
Between Eric Gray, Anton Harrison and Wanya Morris, Oklahoma is missing a trio of critical offensive figures entering Thursday's Cheez-It Bowl meeting with No. 13 Florida State.
Ralph Blane, a native of Broken Arrow, wrote the lyrics to the song "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas."
The rankings are compiled by the nation's largest lake-focused real estate broker.
The winning recipe in this year's cookie contest has everything you want in a cookie.